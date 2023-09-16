in Music News

Drake & SZA’s “Slime You Out” Earns #1 On US & Global Apple Music, US Spotify Charts

“Slime You Out” posts strong first-day numbers on streaming platforms.

Drake’s “Slime You Out (featuring SZA)” unsurprisingly landed at the top of several key streaming charts.

The song, which arrived Friday, earned #1 on the daily US and Global Apple Music Charts. It meanwhile arrived at #1 on US Spotify with 2,167,145 streams.

Its debut position on the Global Spotify chart is a comparatively lower #13, although it still does rank as the chart’s top new entry.

“Slime You Out” appears on Drake’s eagerly anticipated album “For All The Dogs,” which is set to launch on October 6.

