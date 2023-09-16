Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Starts Impressively On Spotify, Making Top 15 On US & Global Streaming Charts

The anticipation was high, and the reception was strong. Tate McGreedy’s new single “greedy” enjoyed a big opening day on Spotify.

Credited with 1,045,049 American streams on Friday, “greedy” earns #11 on the daily US Spotify Streaming chart. It, moreover, ranks as the chart’s #2 new entry — only Drake’s “Slime You Out (featuring SZA)” (#1, 2,167,145) starts higher.

The new Tate McRae single meanwhile starts at #14 on the Global Spotify chart, courtesy of its 3,535,540 worldwide first-day streams. It again trails “Slime You Out” as the #2 new entry, albeit with a much closer margin as that song takes #13 with 3,549,452.

Along with launching on digital audio platforms, “greedy” is impacting the pop radio format; numerous stations have already provided spins.

The official video, meanwhile, is making waves on YouTube.