in Music News, New Music

Tate McRae Releases Killer Video For New Single “greedy,” Song Earns #1 On Spotify’s Pop Rising

Tate McRae’s new single has officially arrived.

Tate McRae in Greedy video | Screenshot | RCA

Tate McRae’s new single “greedy” launched with a major impact late Thursday/early Friday.

In addition to releasing the song on digital platforms, McRae released a striking video for the new single on YouTube. McRae shines as an irrefutable pop superstar throughout the video, looking fantastic while showing off her undeniable charisma and stellar dance ability.

Spotify meanwhile shared enthusiasm for the single, slotting “greedy” at #3 on its New Music Friday playlist and at #1 on the popular Pop Rising breakdown.

“greedy” is McRae’s first release since the late 2022 Tiesto collaboration “10:35.”

The new music video follows:

greedytate mcrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Nicki Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Report: Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” Earns #1 In United States, Album Debuts With Bigger Total Than “SOUR”