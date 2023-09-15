Tate McRae Releases Killer Video For New Single “greedy,” Song Earns #1 On Spotify’s Pop Rising

Tate McRae’s new single “greedy” launched with a major impact late Thursday/early Friday.

In addition to releasing the song on digital platforms, McRae released a striking video for the new single on YouTube. McRae shines as an irrefutable pop superstar throughout the video, looking fantastic while showing off her undeniable charisma and stellar dance ability.

Spotify meanwhile shared enthusiasm for the single, slotting “greedy” at #3 on its New Music Friday playlist and at #1 on the popular Pop Rising breakdown.

“greedy” is McRae’s first release since the late 2022 Tiesto collaboration “10:35.”

The new music video follows: