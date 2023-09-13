Tinashe Wows With Unforgettable Sheer Look At MTV Video Music Awards

A week after delivering a noteworthy performance on “Good Morning America” in New York City, Tinashe made another splash across the Hudson.

This time, she wowed on the red carpet at Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The acclaimed artist went with a highly sheer cover-up/dress, relying on taped “X”s to cover certain areas. The look easily made waves on a night when many noteworthy entertainment names aimed for similarly daring looks.

Tuesday’s show, which was hosted by Nicki Minaj and crowned Shakira with the Video Vanguard Award, took place from the Prudential Center. Photos from the red carpet follow, courtesy of MTV: