in TV News

Tinashe Wows With Unforgettable Sheer Look At MTV Video Music Awards

Tinashe was a red carpet standout at Tuesday’s ceremony.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Tinashe attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

A week after delivering a noteworthy performance on “Good Morning America” in New York City, Tinashe made another splash across the Hudson.

This time, she wowed on the red carpet at Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The acclaimed artist went with a highly sheer cover-up/dress, relying on taped “X”s to cover certain areas. The look easily made waves on a night when many noteworthy entertainment names aimed for similarly daring looks.

Tuesday’s show, which was hosted by Nicki Minaj and crowned Shakira with the Video Vanguard Award, took place from the Prudential Center. Photos from the red carpet follow, courtesy of MTV:

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Tinashe attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Tinashe attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Tinashe attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Tinashe attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Tinashe attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

mtv vmastinashe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Renee Rapp Dazzles On MTV VMAs Red Carpet Ahead Of EP Stage Performance

Taylor Swift Wins Nine Awards At MTV VMAs, Shows Off New Moonmen In Press Room (Backstage Look)