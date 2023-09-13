Renee Rapp Dazzles On MTV VMAs Red Carpet Ahead Of EP Stage Performance

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Reneé Rapp attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)
Not simply a multi-time nominee at Tuesday’s 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Reneé Rapp also had a spot on the performer bill. The powerhouse artist, who enjoyed a breakthrough with “Too Well” and is now seeing success with single “Pretty Girls,” sang from the show’s Extended Play Stage.
Prior to participating in the ceremony, Rapp slayed on the red carpet. The multi-threat entertainer wowed in a black dress with a high slit, offering an alluring look on the arrival circuit.
MTV, which broadcast the awards, shared photos from her turn on the red carpet.
