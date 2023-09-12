Ice Spice Presents During MTV Video Music Awards, Looks Incredible In White Dress

Whether captured enjoying the show alongside “Karma” collaborator Taylor Swift, vying for key Moonman trophies, or presenting before the Prudential Center audience, Ice Spice had a very noteworthy presence during Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The rising music superstar also looked amazing while doing so, rocking a form-fitting white dress that easily made for one of the best style choices.

Ice Spice was one of many music and entertainment notables in attendance for the event, which aired fairly unconventionally on a Tuesday.

Emanating from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, the show began at 8PM ET. Photos of Ice Spice, courtesy of MTV, follow.