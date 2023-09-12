in TV News

Ice Spice Presents During MTV Video Music Awards, Looks Incredible In White Dress

Ice Spice wowed in a form-fitting white dress at the show.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Ice Spice attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Whether captured enjoying the show alongside “Karma” collaborator Taylor Swift, vying for key Moonman trophies, or presenting before the Prudential Center audience, Ice Spice had a very noteworthy presence during Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The rising music superstar also looked amazing while doing so, rocking a form-fitting white dress that easily made for one of the best style choices.

Ice Spice was one of many music and entertainment notables in attendance for the event, which aired fairly unconventionally on a Tuesday.

Emanating from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, the show began at 8PM ET. Photos of Ice Spice, courtesy of MTV, follow.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Ice Spice attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Ice Spice attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Ice Spice attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Ice Spice attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Ice Spice attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Ice Spice speaks onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Ice Spice attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Ice Spice and Taylor Swift attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

ice spicemtv vmas

