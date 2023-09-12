Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj Embrace On Red Carpet Ahead Of 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Special Look)

Helping to solidify a “star-studded” label, music superstars Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj are both in attendance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Whereas Taylor Swift’s appearance was heavily rumored, it was not part of official promotion in the days and weeks leading up to the event. Nicki’s appearance, on the other hand, was a big part of promotion — the artist is appearing as both an emcee and performer.

Both, however, commanded attention even before the show started — they looked great on the red carpet. The two also interacted, posing for photos adjacently and ultimately coming together for an embrace.

The broadcast was to begin at 8PM ET on MTV; red carpet photos courtesy of the network follow.