Madelyn Cline Looks Incredible On MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet, Will Present During Show

The “Outer Banks” and “Glass Onion” star looked incredible.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Madelyn Cline attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Madelyn Cline routinely slays red carpets, and she kept that trend alive Tuesday night.

The “Outer Banks” and “Glass Onion” star looked sensational on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards, emerging as a standout on a very star-studded arrival circuit.

Cline will be appearing as a presenter during Tuesday’s show, which emanates from the Prudential Center and was to hit the airwaves at 8PM ET on MTV.

Nicki Minaj is appearing emcee, while also joining some of her superstar peers on the performer bill. Photos from the red carpet, courtesy of MTV, follow.

