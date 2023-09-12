Shakira Looks Characteristically Beautiful On Red Carpet, Set To Receive Video Vanguard At MTV VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Shakira attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Shakira’s night at the MTV Video Music Awards will befit her icon status — she is set to receive the coveted MTV Video Vanguard Award. As is customary for such winners, she will also deliver an eagerly anticipated medley performance during the show.
Prior to the show — and before what is sure to be a memorable Shakira moment — the artist looked unsurprisingly beautiful on the red carpet and in the press/photo area. As the shots circulate, they will only heighten buzz for the big performance.
That performance will air as part of the main ceremony, which begins at 8PM ET on MTV. Red carpet photos follow, courtesy of MTV.
