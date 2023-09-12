in TV News

Shakira Looks Characteristically Beautiful On Red Carpet, Set To Receive Video Vanguard At MTV VMAs

Shakira will receive the award – and deliver a performance.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Shakira attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Shakira’s night at the MTV Video Music Awards will befit her icon status — she is set to receive the coveted MTV Video Vanguard Award. As is customary for such winners, she will also deliver an eagerly anticipated medley performance during the show.

Prior to the show — and before what is sure to be a memorable Shakira moment — the artist looked unsurprisingly beautiful on the red carpet and in the press/photo area. As the shots circulate, they will only heighten buzz for the big performance.

That performance will air as part of the main ceremony, which begins at 8PM ET on MTV. Red carpet photos follow, courtesy of MTV.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

