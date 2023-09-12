in TV News

“Karma” Collaborators Taylor Swift, Ice Spice Connect At Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards

The two were spotted having fun in their adjacent seats.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Ice Spice and Taylor Swift attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift welcomed Ice Spice for a remix of her hit single “Karma.” They also performed the song at the MetLife Stadium stop of Swift’s “The Eras Tour.”

Tuesday night, the artists connected at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The two sat next to each other during the show, and photos from inside the Prudential Center captured the two having a blast.

The show began airing at 8PM ET, and Swift has already won at the ceremony. The arena photos of Taylor Swift and Ice Spice follow, courtesy of MTV.

