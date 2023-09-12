Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Green Dress, Looks Amazing While Attending MTV Video Music Awards

Prior to appearing as a presenter at Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards, Emily Ratajkowski made her presence felt on the arrival circuit.

The entrepreneur, designer, model, and actress wowed in a green dress on the red carpet, easily serving one of the night’s most memorable looks.

Ratajkowski is one of many high-profile presenters taking part in Tuesday’s show, which is airing from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. In support of the broadcast, MTV issued red carpet photos to press — the Emily Ratajkowski photos follow.

The ceremony, meanwhile, began airing at 8PM ET.