Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Green Dress, Looks Amazing While Attending MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)
Prior to appearing as a presenter at Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards, Emily Ratajkowski made her presence felt on the arrival circuit.
The entrepreneur, designer, model, and actress wowed in a green dress on the red carpet, easily serving one of the night’s most memorable looks.
Ratajkowski is one of many high-profile presenters taking part in Tuesday’s show, which is airing from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. In support of the broadcast, MTV issued red carpet photos to press — the Emily Ratajkowski photos follow.
