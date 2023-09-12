in TV News

Dove Cameron Stuns In Black Dress, Celebrates Moonman Win In MTV VMAs Press Room (Backstage Look)

Dove Cameron won an award at Tuesday’s show.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Dove Cameron poses in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV)

For the second consecutive year, Dove Cameron won one of the iconic Moonman trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer-actress, who won Best New Artist at the 2022 ceremony, took home the Video For Good honor in 2023. Issued Tuesday night, the award recognized her video for “Breakfast.”

On the heels of her win and appearance as a presenter, Dove celebrated the achievement in the press room. Rocking a breathtaking black dress, the entertainer looked stunning in various photos from said room.

MTV, which started broadcasting this year’s main ceremony at 8PM ET, issued the photos to media.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Dove Cameron poses with the “Video for Good” award for “Breakfast” in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Dove Cameron poses in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Dove Cameron poses in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Dove Cameron poses with the "Video for Good" award for "Breakfast" in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Dove Cameron poses with the "Video for Good" award for "Breakfast" in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Dove Cameron poses in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV)

