Dove Cameron Stuns In Black Dress, Celebrates Moonman Win In MTV VMAs Press Room (Backstage Look)

For the second consecutive year, Dove Cameron won one of the iconic Moonman trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer-actress, who won Best New Artist at the 2022 ceremony, took home the Video For Good honor in 2023. Issued Tuesday night, the award recognized her video for “Breakfast.”

On the heels of her win and appearance as a presenter, Dove celebrated the achievement in the press room. Rocking a breathtaking black dress, the entertainer looked stunning in various photos from said room.

MTV, which started broadcasting this year’s main ceremony at 8PM ET, issued the photos to media.