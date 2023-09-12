in Hot On Social

Abbey Christine Achieves NYFW Dream, Rocks Killer Looks During Nizie, Giannina Azar Shows

The shows were part of the New York Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion series.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Abbey Christine walks the runway wearing Nizie during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

“A dream of mine was to walk in New York Fashion Week since I can remember,” wrote Abbey Christine in an Instagram caption this past weekend.

The model and pageant contestant achieved that dream in a big way, rocking memorable looks during the Nizie and Giannina Azar shows at the 2023 iteration of NYFW, powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

Abbey showcased a striking dark ensemble during the Nizie show, while faithfully adhering to the “Barbie Meets Legally Blonde” theme of the Giannina Azar show. Simultaneously helping the designs make an impact and solidifying her place as a model worth watching, Abbey’s time on the runway at The Angel Orensanz Foundation was immensely effective.

Photos from both shows follow, courtesy of Savory PR on behalf of Art Hearts Fashion.

