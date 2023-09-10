Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” indeed becomes a two-format radio #1, reaching the pinnacle position on this week’s Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

The “Barbie” soundtrack single rises two places to #1 on the pop chart, while ascending one place to the peak of the Hot AC listing.

— “Dance The Night” received ~16,413 pop spins during the September 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,109.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” holds at #2 on the pop listing, while Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” falls two places to #3.

SZA’s “Snooze” spend another week at #4, and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” climbs one level to #5.

— The Dua Lipa hit meanwhile garnered ~5,861 tracking period plays at the Hot AC format (+407).

“Cruel Summer” drops one spot to #2 on the Hot AC listing, and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” moves up a place to #3. Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” falls a level to #4, and “vampire” keeps at #5.