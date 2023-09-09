in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Demons” Video Starts In Top 20 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Demons” makes a solid debut on YouTube.

Doja Cat - Demons | RCA

The buzzy video for Doja Cat’s “Demons” attracted an unsurprisingly solid opening week audience on YouTube.

Credited with 9.93 million views during the September 1-7 tracking period, “Demons” arrives at #18 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. Among new releases, only Lefty Sm & Santa Fe Klan’s “Por Mi Mexico (Remix)” attracted more views (#10 with 12.0 million).

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Demons” generated 11.5 million in total tracking period YouTube activity. That streaming count yields a #45 start on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

“Demons” appears on Doja Cat’s new album “Scarlet,” which arrives on September 22.

demonsdoja cat

