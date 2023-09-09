Doja Cat’s “Demons” Video Starts In Top 20 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The buzzy video for Doja Cat’s “Demons” attracted an unsurprisingly solid opening week audience on YouTube.
Credited with 9.93 million views during the September 1-7 tracking period, “Demons” arrives at #18 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. Among new releases, only Lefty Sm & Santa Fe Klan’s “Por Mi Mexico (Remix)” attracted more views (#10 with 12.0 million).
With views from other eligible uploads included, “Demons” generated 11.5 million in total tracking period YouTube activity. That streaming count yields a #45 start on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.
“Demons” appears on Doja Cat’s new album “Scarlet,” which arrives on September 22.
