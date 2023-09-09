Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” Projected For #1 With 250K+ US Units

“GUTS” marks Olivia Rodrigo’s second studio album, and based on its initial performance, it will be her second career #1.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is on pace to debut with 250-265K first week US units. The unit total, as a reminder, combines traditional album sales with equivalent consumption from track streams and track sales.

“GUTS” has been a particularly strong streaming performer, notching the Top 9 slots on Friday’s US Spotify chart.

“GUTS” is the follow-up to Rodrigo’s “SOUR,” which debuted atop the Billboard 200 on the strength of 295K first-week units.