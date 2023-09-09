in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” Projected For #1 With 250K+ US Units

“GUTS” will debut at #1 in the United States.

Olivia Rodrigo - bad idea right? video screenshot [Geffen/Interscope]

“GUTS” marks Olivia Rodrigo’s second studio album, and based on its initial performance, it will be her second career #1.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is on pace to debut with 250-265K first week US units. The unit total, as a reminder, combines traditional album sales with equivalent consumption from track streams and track sales.

“GUTS” has been a particularly strong streaming performer, notching the Top 9 slots on Friday’s US Spotify chart.

“GUTS” is the follow-up to Rodrigo’s “SOUR,” which debuted atop the Billboard 200 on the strength of 295K first-week units.

gutsolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lexi “Lollyzlexi” Paloma Attends JOVANI’s Debut NYFW Show, Looks Fantastic On Red Carpet

Maxxine Dupri Shines On Red Carpet For JOVANI’s Debut NYFW Show (Special Look)