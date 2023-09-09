in TV News

Maxxine Dupri Shines On Red Carpet For JOVANI’s Debut NYFW Show (Special Look)

The WWE Superstar made waves at Fashion Week.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Sydney Zmrzel attends the JOVANI NYFW SS2024 Show at The Glasshouse on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for JOVANI Fashion)

Sydney Zmrzel, known to WWE fans as Maxxine Dupri, made waves at New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The WWE Superstar walked the runway during JOVANI’s debut show at the event, appearing alongside high-profile names like Haley Kalil, Taylor Hale, Jen Selter, Jenn Lee, Camille Kostek, Jenna Bandy, Carson Roney, Xenia Tchoumi, Ari Chambers, Abby Baffoe, Alison Bowles, and Ella Halikas.

In addition to shining during the show, Maxxine looked great on the official red carpet.

Photos of her time on the red carpet follow below, courtesy of Michele Marie PR:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Sydney Zmrzel attends the JOVANI NYFW SS2024 Show at The Glasshouse on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for JOVANI Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Sydney Zmrzel attends the JOVANI NYFW SS2024 Show at The Glasshouse on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for JOVANI Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Sydney Zmrzel attends the JOVANI NYFW SS2024 Show at The Glasshouse on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for JOVANI Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Sydney Zmrzel attends the JOVANI NYFW SS2024 Show at The Glasshouse on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for JOVANI Fashion)

Maxine dupriSydney zmrzelwwe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” Projected For #1 With 250K+ US Units

Rolling Stones’ “Angry” Video, Starring Sydney Sweeney, Makes Top 25 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart