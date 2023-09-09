Maxxine Dupri Shines On Red Carpet For JOVANI’s Debut NYFW Show (Special Look)

Sydney Zmrzel, known to WWE fans as Maxxine Dupri, made waves at New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The WWE Superstar walked the runway during JOVANI’s debut show at the event, appearing alongside high-profile names like Haley Kalil, Taylor Hale, Jen Selter, Jenn Lee, Camille Kostek, Jenna Bandy, Carson Roney, Xenia Tchoumi, Ari Chambers, Abby Baffoe, Alison Bowles, and Ella Halikas.

In addition to shining during the show, Maxxine looked great on the official red carpet.

Photos of her time on the red carpet follow below, courtesy of Michele Marie PR: