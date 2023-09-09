Olivia Rodrigo Claims Top 9 Spots On US Spotify Chart With “GUTS” Songs; Nothing Debuts Below #14

Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” enjoyed an unsurprisingly strong opening day on US Spotify, with songs from the album claiming the Top 9 spots on the platform’s streaming chart.

Album opener “all-american bitch” led the way, earning #1 on the daily US Spotify chart with 2,952,438 streams. “bad idea right?” (#2), “get him back!” (#3), “vampire” (#4), and “ballad of a homeschooled girl” (#5) form the balance of the Top 5, with “lacy” (#6), “making the bed” (#7), “logical” (#8), and “the grudge” (#9) directly following.

The remaining tracks appear just outside the Top 10, with “love is embarrassing” earning #11, “pretty isn’t pretty” claiming #13, and “teenage dream” earning #14.

The album was not quite as dominant on Global Spotify, although seven tracks still landed inside the Top 10. Nothing appears below #23 on that worldwide listing.