Lexi “Lollyzlexi” Paloma Attends JOVANI’s Debut NYFW Show, Looks Fantastic On Red Carpet

The TV and social media star looked amazing in a red dress.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Lexi Paloma at the JOVANI NYFW SS2024 Show at The Glasshouse on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for JOVANI Fashion)

Popular brand JOVANI made its eagerly anticipated New York Fashion Week debut Friday, and the show proved predictably resonant.

The runway show showcased styles befitting the brand’s reputation “glamour, elegance, and craftsmanship,” while numerous notables from the modeling and social media worlds attended.

Social media sensation and “Love ALLWays” star Lexi “Lollyzlexi” Paloma was one such attendee. Paloma looked gorgeous in a red dress on the official runway.

Models featured in the show included Haley Kalil, Taylor Hale, Jen Selter, Jenn Lee, Camille Kostek, Jenna Bandy, Carson Roney, Xenia Tchoumi, Ari Chambers, Abby Baffoe, Sydney Zmrzel, Alison Bowles, and Ella Halikas.

Official press photos from Paloma’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of Michele Marie PR.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

