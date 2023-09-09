Lexi “Lollyzlexi” Paloma Attends JOVANI’s Debut NYFW Show, Looks Fantastic On Red Carpet

Popular brand JOVANI made its eagerly anticipated New York Fashion Week debut Friday, and the show proved predictably resonant.

The runway show showcased styles befitting the brand’s reputation “glamour, elegance, and craftsmanship,” while numerous notables from the modeling and social media worlds attended.

Social media sensation and “Love ALLWays” star Lexi “Lollyzlexi” Paloma was one such attendee. Paloma looked gorgeous in a red dress on the official runway.

Models featured in the show included Haley Kalil, Taylor Hale, Jen Selter, Jenn Lee, Camille Kostek, Jenna Bandy, Carson Roney, Xenia Tchoumi, Ari Chambers, Abby Baffoe, Sydney Zmrzel, Alison Bowles, and Ella Halikas.

Official press photos from Paloma’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of Michele Marie PR.