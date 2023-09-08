Olivia Rodrigo Performs Multiple Songs, Talks New “GUTS” Album on TODAY Show (Special Look)

After all the hype and anticipation, Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album “GUTS” is finally here. In honor of the occasion, the Grammy winner appeared on Friday’s edition of The TODAY Show.

Rodrigo performed new album songs “get him back!” and “vampire” as well as prior cuts “drivers license” and “good 4 u” on Rockefeller Plaza. She also chatted about the new album, which arrived to strong reviews and fan excitement Friday.

Following the broadcast, NBC shared video highlights from Rodrigo’s visit to the popular morning show. The network also released a collection of photos from the episode.

Both sets of media follow: