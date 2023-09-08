in TV News

Olivia Rodrigo Performs Multiple Songs, Talks New “GUTS” Album on TODAY Show (Special Look)

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her new album “GUTS.”

TODAY -- Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo on Friday September 8, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

After all the hype and anticipation, Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album “GUTS” is finally here. In honor of the occasion, the Grammy winner appeared on Friday’s edition of The TODAY Show.

Rodrigo performed new album songs “get him back!” and “vampire” as well as prior cuts “drivers license” and “good 4 u” on Rockefeller Plaza. She also chatted about the new album, which arrived to strong reviews and fan excitement Friday.

Following the broadcast, NBC shared video highlights from Rodrigo’s visit to the popular morning show. The network also released a collection of photos from the episode.

Both sets of media follow:

TODAY — Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Friday September 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
TODAY — Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo with fans on Friday September 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
TODAY — Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo on Friday September 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
TODAY — Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo with fans on Friday September 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
TODAY — Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo on Friday September 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
TODAY — Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo with fans on Friday September 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
TODAY — Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo on Friday, September 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Kara Birnbaum/NBC)
TODAY — Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo with her band on Friday, September 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Kara Birnbaum/NBC)
TODAY — Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo on Friday September 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

