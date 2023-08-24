Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” Takes Flight At Pop Radio, Set To Join Top 40 With Big Airplay Gain

Singles from the “Barbie” soundtrack have been thriving at pop radio in recent weeks, and Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” is the latest to join that club of hits.

The single, which ranked just below last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, is set to rock into this week’s Top 40.

“Speed Drive” received 823 spins during the first four days of the August 20-26 tracking period. Up a mammoth 255% from the same-time-last-week number, the count slots Charli XCX’s rising hit at #35 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

The song’s ability to stay within the Top 40 as the chart goes final is not in question. The only question is exactly how high “Speed Drive” will debut — and exactly how significant its week-over-week spin gain (bullet) will be. Based on its current momentum, a gain in the neighborhood of 1000 spins is within reach.