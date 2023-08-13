in Music News

“Mona Lisa,” “Barbie World” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; “Daylight,” “Popular” Join Top 20

Songs by Dominic Fike, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua, David Kushner, and The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna rise on the pop chart.

Mona Lisa audio cover | YouTube | Sony/Columbia

Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa” and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” continue their pop radio gains this week, with each song earning a Top 15 position on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

David Kushner’s “Daylight” and The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” concurrently join the Top 20.

Played 5,966 times during the August 6-12 tracking period (+842), “Mona Lisa” rises two spots to #14 on the chart.

Up five places, “Barbie World” earns #15 on the strength of its 5,684 spins (+1,950).

The recipient of 3,673 spins (+716), “Daylight” rises six places to #19.

“Popular” meanwhile rises four places to #20; it received 3,325 spins (+316).

aquabarbie worldDavid kushnerdaylightdominic fikeice spicemadonnamona lisanicki minajplayboi cartipopularthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jonas Brothers Begin Massive “The Tour” With Sold-Out Concert At Yankee Stadium (Special Look)

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Songs By Noah Kahan, Jain, Billie Eilish Top 30