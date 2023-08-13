“Mona Lisa,” “Barbie World” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; “Daylight,” “Popular” Join Top 20

Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa” and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” continue their pop radio gains this week, with each song earning a Top 15 position on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

David Kushner’s “Daylight” and The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” concurrently join the Top 20.

Played 5,966 times during the August 6-12 tracking period (+842), “Mona Lisa” rises two spots to #14 on the chart.

Up five places, “Barbie World” earns #15 on the strength of its 5,684 spins (+1,950).

The recipient of 3,673 spins (+716), “Daylight” rises six places to #19.

“Popular” meanwhile rises four places to #20; it received 3,325 spins (+316).