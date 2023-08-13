Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Songs By Noah Kahan, Jain, Billie Eilish Top 30

After debuting at #35 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” rockets into the Top 25 this week.

The new single, which received 2,973 spins during the August 6-12 tracking period, rises twelve places to #23. This week’s spin count bests last week’s mark by 1,683.

— As “Paint The Town Red” joins the Top 25, Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk,” Jain’s “Makeba,” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” join the Top 30.

Up eleven places, “Dial Drunk” takes #28 with 2,037 spins (+893).

The recipient of 1,972 plays (+349), “Makeba” ascends three levels to #29.

Played 1,870 times (+1,014), “What Was I Made For?” rises from below last week’s chart at #44 up to #30 this week.