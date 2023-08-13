in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Songs By Noah Kahan, Jain, Billie Eilish Top 30

“Paint The Town Red” enjoys a big gain at pop radio.

After debuting at #35 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” rockets into the Top 25 this week.

The new single, which received 2,973 spins during the August 6-12 tracking period, rises twelve places to #23. This week’s spin count bests last week’s mark by 1,683.

— As “Paint The Town Red” joins the Top 25, Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk,” Jain’s “Makeba,” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” join the Top 30.

Up eleven places, “Dial Drunk” takes #28 with 2,037 spins (+893).

The recipient of 1,972 plays (+349), “Makeba” ascends three levels to #29.

Played 1,870 times (+1,014), “What Was I Made For?” rises from below last week’s chart at #44 up to #30 this week.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

