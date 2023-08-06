Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red,” Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Doja Cat’s new single “Paint The Town Red” may not have launched until late in the July 30-August 5 tracking period, but it still registered a considerable amount of airplay at pop radio.

Played 1,290 times during the tracking week, “Paint The Town Red” debuts at #35 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The new Doja Cat single is one of three debuts on this week’s chart.

As previously reported, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd’s “K-POP” arrives at #30.

The listing also welcomes a new arrival from Noah Kahan, whose “Dial Drunk” rises eight places to enter the Top 40 at #39. “Dial Drunk” received 1,144 spins during the tracking week (+605).