Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red,” Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

The two singles debut on this week’s pop chart.

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red video screenshot | RCA

Doja Cat’s new single “Paint The Town Red” may not have launched until late in the July 30-August 5 tracking period, but it still registered a considerable amount of airplay at pop radio.

Played 1,290 times during the tracking week, “Paint The Town Red” debuts at #35 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The new Doja Cat single is one of three debuts on this week’s chart.

As previously reported, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd’s “K-POP” arrives at #30.

The listing also welcomes a new arrival from Noah Kahan, whose “Dial Drunk” rises eight places to enter the Top 40 at #39. “Dial Drunk” received 1,144 spins during the tracking week (+605).

