in Hot On Social

Ester Exposito Shares New Black Lingerie Selfie On Instagram, Looks Unsurprisingly Fantastic

The Spanish actress delivers another stellar Instagram post.

Ester Exposito wows in new Instagram selfie | Via @ester_exposito

A “photo dump,” Ester Exposito’s latest Instagram post features several noteworthy pictures, as well as a short clip of the actress getting her makeup done.

The arguable standout, however, appears as the fifth slide in the gallery. The mirror selfie finds the Spanish actress looking utterly breathtaking in black lingerie.

Looking amazing on social is of course nothing new for the actress, whose content routinely posts seven-figure like counts. Exposito’s total follower count, meanwhile, stands at a whopping 27.2 million.

The new photo dump follows.

ester exposito

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Cruel Summer” Finale Airs Monday Night; Reviewing What Worked And Didn’t Work In Season 2

Ava Max Showcases Cannes Visit With Stunning New Bikini Pictures On Instagram