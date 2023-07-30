Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Making good on the mid-week projection, Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” officially joins the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up four places from last week’s position, “vampire” claims #7 on this week’s chart.
The lead “GUTS” single garnered ~10,426 spins during the July 23-29 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,241.
“vampire,” the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s pop chart, is also faring well at the hot adult contemporary format. The song claims #9 on this week’s Mediabase listing for that format.
