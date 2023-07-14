Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” Wins US Sales Race, Claims #1 With Biggest Week Of 2023

En route to a dominant #1 debut in the US, Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” posted the biggest single-week numbers since her own “Midnights” launched in October 2022.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 498K US copies during the July 7-13 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 712K in total first-week US consumption.

In a testament to the album’s dominant showing, only one other album (Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” with 102K) even generated a tenth of the Swift album’s unit total this week.

The dominance was even more clear in terms of pure sales, where “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” outperformed the week’s next-best-seller by 17.5x (Stray Kids’ “5-Star” with 28K).

A re-recording of her 2010 album, the new release follows “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” as the “Taylor’s Version” to enter the market. All debuted atop the US album chart.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly, but the outcome will be the same: a #1 bow on Top Album Sales and the Billboard 200 for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”