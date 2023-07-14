in Album Sales, Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” Wins US Sales Race, Claims #1 With Biggest Week Of 2023

“Speak Now” had the biggest launch since Swift’s own “Midnights” debuted in October 2022.

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant | Press photo courtesy of Republic Records

En route to a dominant #1 debut in the US, Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” posted the biggest single-week numbers since her own “Midnights” launched in October 2022.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 498K US copies during the July 7-13 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 712K in total first-week US consumption.

In a testament to the album’s dominant showing, only one other album (Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” with 102K) even generated a tenth of the Swift album’s unit total this week.

The dominance was even more clear in terms of pure sales, where “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” outperformed the week’s next-best-seller by 17.5x (Stray Kids’ “5-Star” with 28K).

A re-recording of her 2010 album, the new release follows “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” as the “Taylor’s Version” to enter the market. All debuted atop the US album chart.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly, but the outcome will be the same: a #1 bow on Top Album Sales and the Billboard 200 for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

speak nowspeak now (Taylor's version)Taylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I operate a home-based business and earn a nice $60k per week, which is incredible given that I was unemployed a year ago due to the awful economy. These instructions were given vf-11 to me as a gift, and it is now my responsibility to spread goodwill and make them available to others.
    .
    .
    .
    Detail Here——————————————————————>>> READ MORE

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kira Kosarin Shares New Vacation Highlights On Instagram, Wows In Bikini Selfie