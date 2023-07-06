Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Spends 6th Day Atop Spotify Listing

As its inaugural tracking week comes to a close, Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” remains hot on key platforms.

The new single, notably, rose to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart Thursday morning. The song has been a strong sales performer since its release, and a combination of strong social media buzz, growing radio and mainstream media visibility, and a late-week discount sent it to the chart’s uppermost position.

“vampire” concurrently retains its throne on the US (and global) Spotify charts, where it has ruled for all six days of availability. The song meanwhile occupies #2 on the US Apple Music Chart and #1 on the Global Apple Music Chart.

Although the nature of radio prevents a song from shooting to #1, “vampire” has also fared well on that front. It is presently trending Top 20 at pop radio and Top 25 at hot adult contemporary.

Chart watchers presently have “vampire” in a tight race with Morgan Wallen’s enduring smash “Last Night” to claim #1 on the upcoming Billboard Hot 100.