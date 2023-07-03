Billboard Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Secures 13th Week As #1 Song In America

As his “One Thing At A Time” scores a 15th week atop the Billboard 200 album chart, Morgan Wallen’s hit single “Last Night” continues its impressive Billboard Hot 100 reign.

The smash earns a thirteenth total week atop the all-genre chart, which ranks songs based on combined activity from streams, sales, and radio airplay.

“Last Night” remains a force on all fronts, notching a 15th week at #1 on Streaming Songs while claiming #3 on both Digital Song Sales and Radio Songs.

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” cover holds at #2 this week, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays at #3. Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (#4), Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” (#5), and Toosii’s “Favorite Song” (#6) also keep their positions this week.

The first shakeup comes at #7, where Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” makes it debut.