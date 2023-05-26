Report: Dave Matthews Band’s “Walk Around The Moon” Wins US Sales Race, Morgan Wallen Earns 12th Week At #1 Overall

Dave Matthews Band’s “Walk Around The Moon” enjoyed an impressive sales performance during the May 19-25 tracking period, ranking as America’s best-selling album for the frame.

Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time,” however, retained is status as the leader for total US consumption units. It enjoys a 12th week in the #1 position.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Walk Around The Moon” sold 40K US album copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and track streams included, the album generated 45K in total consumption.

The album sales figure ranks as the week’s best, while the consumption tally places “Walk Around The Moon” at around #5. Wallen’s album comfortably leads with 127K, while SZA’s “SOS” (#2, 71K), Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” (#3, 56K), and Wallen’s previous release “Dangerous: The Double Album” (#4, 46K) also posted Top 5-level numbers.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits, but the chart outcomes (Dave Matthews Band at #1 for traditional sales, Wallen at #1 for total units) should be the same.