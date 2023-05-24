Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Taylor Swift will score another Top 10 at pop radio this week, as her single “Karma” heads for the region on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Karma” received 3,795 spins during the first three days of the May 21-27 tracking period. Up a healthy 12% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Karma” at #9 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face two clear threats from below, it should have no trouble retaining its Top 10 position through the close of tracking.

“Karma” will follow the chart-topping “Anti-Hero” and Top 5-peaking “Lavender Haze” as the third Top 10 hit from Swift’s “Midnights” album. A remix of “Karma” featuring Ice Spice will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of the album.