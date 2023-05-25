in TV News

Bebe Rexha Appears For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

The singer-songwriter discusses her new album and much more.

Bebe Rexha on 5/25/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

On the heels of releasing her album “Bebe,” Bebe Rexha pays a visit to “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Appearing on Thursday’s episode, the artist naturally talks about the new album, as well as her experience collaborating with icons like Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. She also chats about her efforts to promote body positivity, as well as her experience with PCOS.

She additionally reflects on her first kiss, a bad date, and the challenge of performing in front of Mariah Carey.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” also features an appearance by Ego Nwodim. The episode will air later; first-look photos follow.

Bebe Rexha on 5/25/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
