Jung Kook of BTS Claims #1 & #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart With “Dreamers”

Jung Kook’s 2022 FIFA World Cup anthem “Dreamers” remained hot during the second week of tracking, enjoying particularly noteworthy success on YouTube.

The video of the BTS member’s World Cup opening ceremony performance rises one spot to #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The official music video, which was absent from the chart due to an error last week, concurrently debuts at #2.

The former received 25.9 million views during the November 25-December 1 tracking period, while the latter received 22.6 million.

Unsurprisingly, “Dreamers” also takes #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. The anthem garnered 56.9 million views across all eligible uploads during the tracking period.

Note: The YouTube Videos Chart credits “Dreamers” to Jung Kook and BTS. The Songs Chart credits it to Jung Kook featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi.