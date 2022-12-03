in Music News

Jung Kook of BTS Claims #1 & #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart With “Dreamers”

The World Cup opening ceremony performance and official music video rule YouTube.

Jung Kook in Dreamers | Video screen | FIFA Sound

Jung Kook’s 2022 FIFA World Cup anthem “Dreamers” remained hot during the second week of tracking, enjoying particularly noteworthy success on YouTube.

The video of the BTS member’s World Cup opening ceremony performance rises one spot to #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The official music video, which was absent from the chart due to an error last week, concurrently debuts at #2.

The former received 25.9 million views during the November 25-December 1 tracking period, while the latter received 22.6 million.

Unsurprisingly, “Dreamers” also takes #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. The anthem garnered 56.9 million views across all eligible uploads during the tracking period.

Note: The YouTube Videos Chart credits “Dreamers” to Jung Kook and BTS. The Songs Chart credits it to Jung Kook featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

