First Look: Kristen Stewart, Bad Bunny, Joyelle Nicole Johnson Appear In-Studio On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The “Spencer” actress appears as Wednesday’s lead guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1542 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kristen Stewart during an interview on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

In support and celebration of the critically acclaimed new movie “Spencer,” star Kristen Stewart appears on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

An in-studio attendee, the immensely popular actress appears as Wednesday’s lead interview guest.

The appearance comes a day after news broke that Stewart got engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” also features an appearance by Bad Bunny. Later, Joyelle Nicole Johnson takes the stage for a stand-up comedy performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1542 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kristen Stewart during an interview on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1542 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kristen Stewart during an interview on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1542 — Pictured: Comedian Joyelle Nicole Johnson performs on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1542 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Bad Bunny during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1542 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Bad Bunny during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

