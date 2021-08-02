Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Skate” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Skate,” the new single from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic project, received a solid showing of support from hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 28 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Skate” ranks as this week’s most added song.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY,” which landed at 15 additional stations, takes second place on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board. With 14 adds each, Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” and Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” tie for third.

Bleachers’ “Stop Making This Hurt,” a playlist pickup for 9 stations, takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Maroon 5’s “Lost” (6th-most, tie), twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” (6th-most, tie), American Authors’ “Nice And Easy (featuring Mark McGrath)” (8th-most), Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs (featuring AJR)” (9th-most, tie), Kelsea Ballerini & LANY’s “I Quit Drinking” (9th-most, tie), Tate McRae & Khalid’s “Working” (9th-most, tie), and 98 Degrees’ “Where Do You Wanna Go” (9th-most, tie).