Billie Eilish Scheduled For August 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

The episode will also feature a chat with Abigail Breslin.

Billie Eilish on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Fresh off the release of her new album “Happier Than Ever,” Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish will make an upcoming late-night television appearance.

According to NBC, Eilish will appear on the August 9 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode, which will also feature an appearance by Abigail Breslin, will be the first “Tonight Show” original since opening night of the Olympics.

NBC has not yet specified whether Eilish will be appearing as an interview guest, musical guest, or both. Headline Planet will provide an update as soon as one is available.

The aforementioned “Happier Than Ever” is a lock to debut at #1 on this coming week’s Billboard 200.

