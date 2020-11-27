in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Megan Thee Stallion’s “Good News” Debuts With ~13K US Album Sales, ~103K Total US Units

“Good News” takes #2 on the overall chart.

Megan Thee Stallion - Good News Cover | 300 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Good News” bested mid-week projections en route to a strong debut performance in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold just under 13K US copies during the November 20-26 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “Good News” generated almost 103K in total first-week consumption.

The mid-week forecast called for about 10K sales and 90-95K in total activity.

Although several albums outperformed “Good News” on the sales front, the album debuts as a comfortable #2 on the overall consumption chart. Only BTS’ “BE” generated more US activity this week. The #2 debut represents a new career best for the Grammy-nominated artist.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from Hits. The overall outcome should nonetheless be the same: a #2 overall chart debut for Megan Thee Stallion.

