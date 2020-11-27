in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Miley Cyrus album unsurprisingly reaches #1 on iTunes.

Miley Cyrus - Press Photo by Alana O'Herlihy, courtesy of RCA Records

Update: As of press time at 2AM ET Friday morning, Miley Cyrus’ new “Plastic Hearts” sits atop the US iTunes album sales chat.

Bad Bunny’s new “EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO” follows at #2, and Taylor Swift’s mid-week release “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” holds the #3 position.
====

Miley Cyrus’ new album “Plastic Hearts” launched on the US iTunes store at midnight ET late Thursday/early Friday. It quickly made an impact on the platform.

As of press time 1AM ET Friday morning, “Plastic Hearts” rules the store’s all-genre album sales chart. The Cyrus album seized the throne from Taylor Swift’s “folklore: the long pond studio sessions,” which reached #1 earlier this week.

The Swift album is now #2 on the chart, ahead of BTS’ “BE” at #3, Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” at #4, and Bad Bunny’s new “EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO” at #5.

As the week’s highest-profile new releases, “Plastic Hearts” and “EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO” should stay hot in the hours (and likely days) ahead.

bad bunnybtschris stapletonMiley Cyrusplastic heartsTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ratings: ABC’s “Big Sky” Enjoys Slight Viewership Gain In Week Two