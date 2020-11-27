Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Update: As of press time at 2AM ET Friday morning, Miley Cyrus’ new “Plastic Hearts” sits atop the US iTunes album sales chat.

Bad Bunny’s new “EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO” follows at #2, and Taylor Swift’s mid-week release “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” holds the #3 position.

====

Miley Cyrus’ new album “Plastic Hearts” launched on the US iTunes store at midnight ET late Thursday/early Friday. It quickly made an impact on the platform.

As of press time 1AM ET Friday morning, “Plastic Hearts” rules the store’s all-genre album sales chart. The Cyrus album seized the throne from Taylor Swift’s “folklore: the long pond studio sessions,” which reached #1 earlier this week.

The Swift album is now #2 on the chart, ahead of BTS’ “BE” at #3, Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” at #4, and Bad Bunny’s new “EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO” at #5.

As the week’s highest-profile new releases, “Plastic Hearts” and “EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO” should stay hot in the hours (and likely days) ahead.