Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Headed For Top 5 At Pop Radio

“I Hope” will make a gain on this week’s pop chart.

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth - I Hope Audio Cover | Warner/YouTube

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth),” which already hit #1 at the country and hot adult contemporary formats, is set to enter the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The multi-format smash received 7,491 pop radio plays during the first four days of the October 25-31 tracking period. Up 2% from the count at this time last week, the tally slots “I Hope” at #5 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart.

Barring a sudden downtrend, “I Hope” should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking. It does not face any imminent threats from below.

“I Hope” is no longer active on the country radio chart, but it remains a force at hot adult contemporary. The song spent the past two weeks at #1 on the Hot AC chart, and it should remain inside the Top 2 or 3 this week.

