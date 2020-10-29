in Music News

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy,” BTS’ “Dynamite” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Both songs are on track to reach this week’s Top 10.

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper - Holy cover | Def Jam

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart will likely feature two new additions to its Top 10. Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” and BTS’ “Dynamite” are both on track to enter the region.

“Holy” received 5,714 spins during the first four days of the October 25-31 tracking period. Up 7% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Holy” at #9 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

BTS’ “Dynamite” directly follows at #10 on the building chart with 5,672 spins (+3%).

As they do not face any obvious threats from below, both songs should be able to retain their Top 10 positions through the close of tracking.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

