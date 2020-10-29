Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy,” BTS’ “Dynamite” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart will likely feature two new additions to its Top 10. Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” and BTS’ “Dynamite” are both on track to enter the region.

“Holy” received 5,714 spins during the first four days of the October 25-31 tracking period. Up 7% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Holy” at #9 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

BTS’ “Dynamite” directly follows at #10 on the building chart with 5,672 spins (+3%).

As they do not face any obvious threats from below, both songs should be able to retain their Top 10 positions through the close of tracking.