in TV News

Madison Beer Booked To Appear On November 5 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Madison Beer will appear on the daytime talk show.

Madison Beer - Baby video screen | First Access/Epic

Madison Beer, whose single “Baby” just made the Top 40 at pop radio, will soon make a noteworthy daytime television appearance.

According to official listings, the singer-songwriter will appear on the November 5 “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

As of press time, Beer appears slated as an interview rather than musical guest. Headline Planet will provide an update if the opposite proves true.

The November 5 “Kelly” will also feature a discussion with Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton. The daily “Kelly-Oke” cover will be Wynonna Judd’s “No One Else On Earth.”

Complete listings, all subject to change, follow:

November 2 – Jon Bon Jovi, Melissa Etheridge | Cover: Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life,” featuring Cory Churko & Sheila E
November 3 – Terry Bradshaw, Iain Armitage, Alex & Elizabeth Smith | Cover: The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside”
November 4 – Kristin Chenoweth, musical guest Ledisi | Cover: Annie Lennox’s “Cold”
November 5 – Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton, Madison Beer | Cover: Wynonna Judd’s “No One Else On Earth”
November 6 – Sara Bareilles, Guy Fieri | Cover: Donna Summer’s “She Works Hard For The Money”

Madison Beerthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Headed For Top 5 At Pop Radio