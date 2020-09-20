Tyler Childers’ “Long Violent History” Takes Over #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Tyler Childers’ surprise album “Long Violent History” may not have received an ample hype campaign, but it is certainly resonating.

A steady climber following its release Friday, the album ultimately reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. It still rules the chart as of press time at 12:45AM ET Sunday morning.

Keith Urban’s “THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1,” which made an early ascent to #1 following its late-Thursday/early-Friday release, is now #2. Alicia Keys’ “ALICIA” is #3, ahead of Ava Max’s “Heaven & Hell” at #4, and Yusuf’s “Tea For The Tillerman²” at #5.

Other newcomers in the Top 10 include Fit For A King’s “The Path” at #6 and MoneybaggYo & Blac Youngsta’s “Code Red” at #10.