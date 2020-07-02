in Music News

Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” Music Video Scores Over 7 Million Views In First 24 Hours

“Be Happy” enjoyed a big launch on YouTube.

Dixie D'Amelio - Be Happy | Video Screen / DAM FAM Recordings

After attracting more than 100,000 peak concurrent viewers for its premiere, Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” held strong throughout its first twenty four hours of release.

By 1PM ET Thursday, the end of that period, the video had amassed over 7 million views.

According to the public view counter, “Be Happy” has thus far reached an audience of 7,003,047.

The video, notably, reached #1 on the YouTube Trending Chart late Wednesday.

Not simply successful on the video front, “Be Happy” continues to perform well on Spotify. It had crossed the 2.9 million stream mark by the end of Wednesday — and is surely over 3 million at press time on Thursday. “Be Happy” has also spent its entire first week inside the Top 100 on the US iTunes sales chart; it went as high as #50 on release day.

