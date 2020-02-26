BTS Will Release New “ON” Music Video At 10AM ET Thursday

Last Friday, BTS released the “Kinetic Manifesto Film” music video in support of new single “ON.” The video featured BTS and backup dancers supporting the song with a visually arresting performance – and spectacular choreography.

A second music video is launching later this week.

Offering what Big Hit Entertainment calls as “symbolic representation of ‘ON’ to highlight a different charm of the multifaceted band,” the video will arrive at midnight late Thursday/early Friday KST. That means it will actually be launching on Thursday (10AM EST/3PM GMT/etc) in more western markets.

Big Hit confirmed the official release time in an official press release, surprising fans who were expecting the video to arrive Friday evening in Korea (early Friday morning in the US).

To date, the “Kinetic Manifesto Film” has amassed nearly 90 million views on YouTube.