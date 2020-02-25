in Music News

Chelsea Cutler’s “Sad Tonight,” Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” Added By Z100 New York

“Modern Loneliness” also picked up an add from KIIS LA.

Chelsea Cutler by Meredith Truax, courtesy of Republic/UMG

Chelsea Cutler’s breakthrough radio track and Lauv’s latest single have won support from the influential Z100.

Reporting to the February 25 add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station confirms it added Cutler’s “Sad Tonight” and Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” to its official playlist. The just-released “Modern Loneliness,” which is officially impacting this week, also won support from leading west coast station 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles.

“Sad Tonight” already holds a Top 40 position at the pop format. “Modern Loneliness” is not yet charting but has been picking up considerable traction in conjunction with this week’s impact.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

chelsea cutlerlauvmodern loneliness

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Ratings: “The Walking Dead” Midseason Premiere Leads Sunday Cable Race, “Better Call Saul” Returns

BTS Episode Breaks “Tonight Show” Social Media Record, Sets 2020 High Mark Across All TV