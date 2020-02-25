Chelsea Cutler’s “Sad Tonight,” Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” Added By Z100 New York

Chelsea Cutler’s breakthrough radio track and Lauv’s latest single have won support from the influential Z100.

Reporting to the February 25 add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station confirms it added Cutler’s “Sad Tonight” and Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” to its official playlist. The just-released “Modern Loneliness,” which is officially impacting this week, also won support from leading west coast station 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles.

“Sad Tonight” already holds a Top 40 position at the pop format. “Modern Loneliness” is not yet charting but has been picking up considerable traction in conjunction with this week’s impact.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.