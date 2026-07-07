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Sombr’s “My Body Isn’t Ready” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The multi-format single tops this week’s pop add board.

sombr - my body isn't ready video screenshot | Warner

sombr recently hit #1 at pop radio with his “homewrecker,” and new single “My Body Isn’t Ready” is also commanding attention.

Picked up by 69 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, the new single ranks as this week’s most added song.

Benson Boone’s “The Time Of My Life,” last week’s add leader, takes second on this week’s Mediabase pop add board with 25 pickups. Olivia Rodrigo’s “stupid song” follows in third with 23 new adds.

An add count of 15 slots Trevor Jackson & Smino’s “Gotta Be Us (Be The People)” as fourth-most added. DJ Goja, Jason Derulo & Melody’s “Mi Chico” follows in fifth with 13 adds.

Dexter & The Moonrocks’ alternative crossover “Freakin’ Out” takes sixth place with 12 pop adds, and The Beaches’ “Edge Of The Earth” earns seven with 8 adds. Niall Horan’s “Tastes So Good,” a new option for 7 stations, follows as eight-most added.

With 6 adds each, Justin Bieber’s “SPEED DEMON,” Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bring Your Love,” and Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings” tie for ninth.

benson boonedexter and the moonrocksdj gojajason deruloJustin BiebermadonnaMalcolm toddmelodymy body isn't readyniall horanolivia rodrigosabrina carpentersminosombrthe beachestrevor jackson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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