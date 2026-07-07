Sombr’s “My Body Isn’t Ready” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

sombr recently hit #1 at pop radio with his “homewrecker,” and new single “My Body Isn’t Ready” is also commanding attention.

Picked up by 69 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, the new single ranks as this week’s most added song.

Benson Boone’s “The Time Of My Life,” last week’s add leader, takes second on this week’s Mediabase pop add board with 25 pickups. Olivia Rodrigo’s “stupid song” follows in third with 23 new adds.

An add count of 15 slots Trevor Jackson & Smino’s “Gotta Be Us (Be The People)” as fourth-most added. DJ Goja, Jason Derulo & Melody’s “Mi Chico” follows in fifth with 13 adds.

Dexter & The Moonrocks’ alternative crossover “Freakin’ Out” takes sixth place with 12 pop adds, and The Beaches’ “Edge Of The Earth” earns seven with 8 adds. Niall Horan’s “Tastes So Good,” a new option for 7 stations, follows as eight-most added.

With 6 adds each, Justin Bieber’s “SPEED DEMON,” Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bring Your Love,” and Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings” tie for ninth.