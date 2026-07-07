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“Love Island USA” Girls Enjoy Waterpark; Kayda Reese Bosse, Melanie Moreno, More Slay In New Bikini Photoshoot

The ladies of “Love Island USA” stun in a new bikini shoot.

LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 831 -- Pictured: (l-r) Aniyah Harvey, Trinity Celeste Tatum, Melanie Moreno, Kayda Reese Bosse, Tierra Davis, Mackenzie "Kenzie" Brooke Annis -- (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Tuesday’s episode saw the women of “Love Island USA” season 8 spend time at a waterpark.

While enjoying this special “girls’ day,” the women also posed for an official Peacock photoshoot.

The women — Kayda Reese Boose, Melanie Moreno, Tierra Davis, Kenzie Brooke Annis, Trinity Tatum, and Aniyah Harvey — unsurprisingly look spectacular in the official photos, which were released to press in conjunction with Tuesday’s Peacock stream.

These women and male contestants Bryce Alakai Dettloff, Carl Lee Schmidt, Dylan Wrona, Kuman Chandler, Sincere Rhea, and Zach Georgiou are all that remain as the latest “Love Island” season enters its final week.

Photos from the official Peacock shoot follow.

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 831 — Pictured: Kayda Reese Bosse — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)
LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 831 — Pictured: Melanie Moreno — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)
LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 831 — Pictured: Tierra Davis — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)
LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 831 — Pictured: Mackenzie “Kenzie” Brooke Annis — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)
LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 831 — Pictured: (l-r) Aniyah Harvey, Trinity Celeste Tatum, Melanie Moreno, Kayda Reese Bosse, Tierra Davis, Mackenzie “Kenzie” Brooke Annis — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)
LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 831 — Pictured: (l-r) Aniyah Harvey, Trinity Celeste Tatum, Melanie Moreno, Kayda Reese Bosse, Tierra Davis, Mackenzie “Kenzie” Brooke Annis — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)
LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 831 — Pictured: (l-r) Trinity Celeste Tatum, Aniyah Harvey, Melanie Moreno, Kayda Reese Bosse, Mackenzie “Kenzie” Brooke Annis, Tierra Davis — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

aniyah HarveyKayda Reese BooseKenzie Brooke Annislove islandlove island usaMelanie MorenoTierra DavisTrinity Tatum

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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