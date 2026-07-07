“Love Island USA” Girls Enjoy Waterpark; Kayda Reese Bosse, Melanie Moreno, More Slay In New Bikini Photoshoot

Tuesday’s episode saw the women of “Love Island USA” season 8 spend time at a waterpark.

While enjoying this special “girls’ day,” the women also posed for an official Peacock photoshoot.

The women — Kayda Reese Boose, Melanie Moreno, Tierra Davis, Kenzie Brooke Annis, Trinity Tatum, and Aniyah Harvey — unsurprisingly look spectacular in the official photos, which were released to press in conjunction with Tuesday’s Peacock stream.

These women and male contestants Bryce Alakai Dettloff, Carl Lee Schmidt, Dylan Wrona, Kuman Chandler, Sincere Rhea, and Zach Georgiou are all that remain as the latest “Love Island” season enters its final week.

Photos from the official Peacock shoot follow.