First Look: John Cena, Olivia Cooke, Lexi Minetree, Kim Gordon Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2307 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Olivia Cooke during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Marking the final original installment this week, Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a loaded lineup.
Wrestler-turned-actor and entertainment superstar John Cena appears as the lead guest, joining Fallon for an interview and a “Drop Quiz” segment.
Actresses Olivia Cooke and Lexi Minetree also drop by to chat with host Jimmy Fallon.
Later, Kim Gordon takes the stage for a musical performance — while wearing a Jalen Brunson jersey.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on Wednesday; first-look photos follow.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2307 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lexi Minetree during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2307 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lexi Minetree during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2307 — Pictured: Musical guest Kim Gordon performs on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2307 — Pictured: Musical guest Kim Gordon performs on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2307 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Olivia Cooke during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2307 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Olivia Cooke during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2307 — Pictured: (l-r) Tariq Black Thought Trotter, actor John Cena, and host Jimmy Fallon during Drop Quiz on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2307 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Cena during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2307 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Cena, and host Jimmy Fallon during Drop Quiz on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
jimmy fallon john cena Kim gordon lexi minetree nbc Olivia cooke the tonight show
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