Alix Earle Rocks Black Dress On Grammy Awards Red Carpet

The social and podcasting sensation is present at the Grammy Awards.

Alix Earle arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Over the past year-and-a-half, Alix Earle has emerged as one of the most influential social personalities — and become a regular at major events.

She is in attendance for Sunday’s Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The influencer and podcast host rocked a black dress on the red carpet, looking characteristically striking ahead of Music’s Biggest Night.

The ceremony will be starting at 8PM ET on CBS, with Trevor Noah returning as host. The photo of Alix Earle’s Grammy arrival follows.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

