Dua Lipa Arrives At Grammys, Wows With Breathtaking Red Carpet Look (Special Look)

Grammy nominee Dua Lipa is no stranger to slaying red carpets — and slay is exactly what she did Sunday at the Grammy Awards.

The artist, who is also performing at Sunday’s show, wowed in a plunging silver dress. Coupled with beautiful glam, the look was one of the more memorable ones on the Crypto.com red carpet.

Trevor Noah is hosting this year’s show, which will be airing at 8PM ET on CBS. Prior to the airing, CBS shared a look at Dua Lipa’s utterly breathtaking red carpet moment.