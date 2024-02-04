in Music News, TV News

Dua Lipa Arrives At Grammys, Wows With Breathtaking Red Carpet Look (Special Look)

Dua Lipa shines on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

Dua Lipa arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Grammy nominee Dua Lipa is no stranger to slaying red carpets — and slay is exactly what she did Sunday at the Grammy Awards.

The artist, who is also performing at Sunday’s show, wowed in a plunging silver dress. Coupled with beautiful glam, the look was one of the more memorable ones on the Crypto.com red carpet.

Trevor Noah is hosting this year’s show, which will be airing at 8PM ET on CBS. Prior to the airing, CBS shared a look at Dua Lipa’s utterly breathtaking red carpet moment.

